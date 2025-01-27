Villager classified as habitual offender arrested for second time this month

A Villager classified as a habitual offender was arrested for the second time this month when he was caught back behind the wheel of a car.

George Boylan, 66, of the Village of Orange Blossoms Gardens, was driving a silver Dodge SUV at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 301 near County Road 472 when an officer noticed the vehicle was traveling below the posted speed limit, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The officer ran the license plate number and found the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended driver’s license.

Boylan, who was also arrested for driving on a suspended license on New Year’s Day, said he was headed home from work and admitted he knew he was driving on a suspended license.

He has previous conviction for driving while license suspended in Sumter County and in Pennsylvania.

Boylan, who had been free on bond from his New Year’s Day arrest, was taken into custody on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.