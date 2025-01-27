We need speed control in Florida!

To the Editor:
There is no speed control in Florida period!
We need speed control on all our roadways, raise the fines and make it a business! Tax the people to slow them down. Install governors on all vehicles.
David Lawrence
Village of Collier
