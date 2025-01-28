Enraged boyfriend allegedly attacks girlfriend at her apartment

A boyfriend who was released from jail four months ago was arrested after allegedly attacking his girlfriend at her apartment.

Dontee Travon Canady, 31, of Wildwood, was going through his girlfriend’s iPhone 13 on Thursday at The Cove apartments when he found a number that belonged to another man, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Canady dialed the number and heard a male voice. This apparently enraged Canady, who began punching his girlfriend of one and a half years, leaving her with a bloody nose. He smashed her phone and tried to flee the premises in a blue Dodge Ram truck. He was stopped as he was leaving the apartment complex.

Canady, who was released from jail in September following an arrest on drug charges, was arrested on charges of battery and criminal mischief. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.