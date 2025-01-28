70.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
type here...

Enraged boyfriend allegedly attacks girlfriend at her apartment

By Staff Report
Comments

A boyfriend who was released from jail four months ago was arrested after allegedly attacking his girlfriend at her apartment.

Dontee Travon Canady
Dontee Travon Canady

Dontee Travon Canady, 31, of Wildwood, was going through his girlfriend’s iPhone 13 on Thursday at The Cove apartments when he found a number that belonged to another man, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Canady dialed the number and heard a male voice. This apparently enraged Canady, who began punching his girlfriend of one and a half years, leaving her with a bloody nose. He smashed her phone and tried to flee the premises in a blue Dodge Ram truck. He was stopped as he was leaving the apartment complex.

Canady, who was released from jail in September following an arrest on drug charges, was arrested on charges of battery and criminal mischief. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

President Trump will return America to days of common sense

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he believes President Trump will return America to the days of common sense.

New multi-modal paths on North Morse Boulevard not the solution

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident says that multi-modal paths won’t solve the problems on North Morse Boulevard.

Aging drivers – not speed – might be the problem

A Village of Fernandina resident says that research suggests that aging drivers, and not speed, may be the cause of accidents in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

An easy and cheap solution to improve safety on Morse Boulevard

A Village of Hacienda South resident, whose birdcage overlooks Morse Boulevard, proposes a cheap easy solution to improve safety on Morse Boulevard.

A few questions about Donald Trump

In response to a previous letter writer, a Village of Palo Alto resident has a few questions about Donald Tump.

Photos