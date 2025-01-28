It can be challenging shopping with your wife in the grocery store

One of the things that married life brings is going to the grocery store together. I frequently find one problem with this and it involves disappearance. This refers to the fact that when we get there The Blonde in the House takes off. I follow with the grocery cart. What occurs in the natural order of things is that I get caught in a cart blockade. Either there are too many carts using various sides of the aisle, or someone has the cart on one side while they stand on the other side viewing something on the rack that they want – but can’t remember what. In the meantime, The Blonde had moved on. By the time I fight my way out the other side, she has disappeared. My quandary is that I have no idea whether she turned right or left or how many aisles before she went down a new one. Eventually, I find her, but it is frustrating for both of us. When she finally sees me, her arms are usually full with groceries she needs to put in the cart.

That is why when I was cruising the Internet the other day, I came across a solution that looked good. It was a short video entitled, “How to find a short wife in the grocery store!”

It showed this gentleman whose wife was looking at some supplies. He sneaks up behind her, (Not certain why the sneaking) and has a clothes pin to which is tied a line with a helium ballon attached. He then clips the clothes pin to the back of her slacks. Then you see the video of the balloon bouncing up and down as she travels the various aisles. This looked like pure genius to me, but The Blonde was a naysayer on the matter. She was adamant about not having a balloon

attached to her back. Actually, with more mature thinking she is probably correct. If all the husbands with short wives were to use this system, many of the balloons could turn out to be the same color and the husband still would not be certain which was his wife. In addition, with all the strings, some would probably get intertwined causing more chaos in the aisles. Oh well, married life will have to continue with the existing system.

In addition, there is another problem that exists as we get older and that is our appetites are no longer the same. That means that we don’t buy as many groceries even though the cost seems to go up. Thus, another good reason not to eat as much. I noticed the trend of eating less as you got older way back when I was in college. I spent a couple of summers working for the gas company in Greenville, PA. During that period, I would go out and dig ditches and put in pipe with the regular guys. My mother was certain that this heavy work would rapidly deplete my energy so she made me these huge lunches. The regular guys would exclaim in awe when I ate it all since their lunches were smaller. You can do all sorts of things when you are young. However, I never did any grocery shopping in those days so I didn’t have to worry about a short wife disappearing which undoubtedly helped!

Barry Evans is a columnist for Villages-News.com