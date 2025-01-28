President Trump will return America to days of common sense

To the Editor:

Ms. LaPlace, please consider removing your head from the sand. Yes, the Capitol incident, now known as J6, was disturbing to say the least. J6 would not have occurred had Nancy Pelosi listened to President Trump’s request for National Guard troops to guard the Capitol.

Joe Biden pardoned more criminals than any other president in the history of our nation. Those pardoned included his own family, including Hunter, his sex-crazed and drug fueled son, whom he said he would not pardon.

What about all of those on the Select Committee investigating J6? All pardoned prior to any charges. If they did nothing wrong, why pardon them? Why were all of the Select Committees hearings erased? Why wasn’t President Trump allowed to see the “evidence” the committee put together. Why was President Trump not allowed to question so called witnesses? Why was President Trump not allowed to call witnesses of his own. Why was the transcription of the committee’s deposition of President Trump’s assistant chief of staff, taken in January 2020, not released until May 2022? Why would an assistant US Attorney resign to take an assistant state’s attorney job in New York and then file a criminal complaint in that jurisdiction? The trial judge contributed to Biden’s campaign. The jurisdiction was in an area where no Republican had been elected in years. Talk about being fixed! Do you think there might be a chance that conviction might be overturned on appeal?

Now, let’s consider Hilary who paid a million dollars for a fake dossier alleged Trump colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election. Was Hilary not prosecuted? How about slick Willie and his White House exploits? Could Willie’s $700,000 hush money payment to Paula Jones conceivably been a payment to influence an election? Lastly, what happened at our Capitol November 7, 1983? Susan Rosenberg set off a bomb inside the Capitol with the express intent of killing all of the Republican leadership. Luckily, that did not occur, but there was extensive damage. She was convicted, but Slick Willie pardoned her. Rosenberg is currently an administrator for Black Lives Matter.

Ms. LaPlace, I am not happy that those convicted for J6 have been pardoned, but I am just as disturbed about the J6 committee “investigation” and the Manhattan “conviction” as they were nothing more than polical retribution. The vast majority of the “legal” voters saw through both of those and that is why President Trump is President again. Buckle up! Our country is about to be taken back to the days of “common sense” from the days of leftist news media idiots reporting lies and fake news. God Bless President Trump.

Don Martin

Village of Dunedin