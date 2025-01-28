56.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Virginia A. Purta, 79, passed away, January 22, 2025. Ginny was born on May 10, 1945, in Passaic, NJ to Marinus and Virginia Carabello.

Ginny graduated from Lyndhurst High School, Lyndhurst NJ in 1963 where she received the honor of being named Class Athlete. Throughout the years Ginny maintained a close relationship with her classmates and enjoyed the friendships she forged with gatherings throughout the years. After High School Ginny attended William Paterson University in Wayne, NJ where she received a degree in Elementary Education.

After graduation she remained in Lyndhurst NJ and taught at Jefferson School. There she formed close bonds with co-workers, parents and students that are still close friends today. In 1971 she married Bernard (Bernie) Purta and while they remained in the Lyndhurst NJ area, they enjoyed over 40 years at their vacation home in Arrowhead Lakes, Pocono Lakes, PA where they played tennis, golfed and created long lasting, close friendships with neighbors and friends.

Ginny was a devout Catholic that loved and was devoted to her family. She was a very caring individual and for many years took care of family and others that needed help. She was extremely kindhearted and loving and never met a stranger. She was an extremely popular and well-loved teacher and friend. In recent years she spent time volunteering at a local assisted living home where the residents loved her humor, strong spirit, silly personality and the time she spent with them.

Ginny is survived by her husband of 53 years Bernie; sister-in law Barbara Purta; nieces Maria Czarnecki Bucklar, Melissa Faura, Francis Kraus Balough, Linda Kraus Hathaway; nephews James Kraus, Paul Kraus, Patrick Kraus; several grand nieces; grand nephews; and many lifelong friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Tuesday February 4, 2025 at St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church, 7081 Southeast Highway 42, Summerfield FL 34491.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Ginny’s favorite charity: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.

