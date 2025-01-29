63.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Bald eagle flying near the Brownwood Bridge in The Villages

By Staff Report
This juvenile bald eagle was photographed flying near the Brownwood Bridge for golf carts in The Villages. Thanks to Ronnie L. Clark for sharing!

