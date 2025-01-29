Bald eagle flying near the Brownwood Bridge in The Villages

This juvenile bald eagle was photographed flying near the Brownwood Bridge for golf carts in The Villages. Thanks to Ronnie L. Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
