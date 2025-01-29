Villager arrested after tossing bag of fentanyl from pickup

A Villager was arrested after tossing a bag of fentanyl from a pickup.

James Matthew Harris, 52, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, was a passenger in a Chevy pickup at about 5 p.m. Monday that was pulled over when an officer noticed the female driver and Harris weren’t wearing their seatbelts, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer initiated a traffic stop and summoned a K-9 unit.

During the traffic stop, Harris tossed a small bag from the truck. The K-9 officer recovered the bag and discovered it held .3 grams of fentanyl.

The Massachusetts native was arrested on a charge of possession of fentanyl. He had been free on bond, but because of the new arrest he was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.

Harris was arrested last year after he was found with fentanyl after running a stop sign in a golf cart on the Historic Side of The Villages. In 2020, he was sentenced to 120 days in jail on a drug charge. In 2018, he was arrested after a traffic stop at Pinellas Plaza.