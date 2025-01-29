71.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
type here...

Villager arrested after tossing bag of fentanyl from pickup

By Staff Report
Comments

A Villager was arrested after tossing a bag of fentanyl from a pickup.

James Matthew Harris, 52, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, was a passenger in a Chevy pickup at about 5 p.m. Monday that was pulled over when an officer noticed the female driver and Harris weren’t wearing their seatbelts, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer initiated a traffic stop and summoned a K-9 unit.

James Matthew Harris
James Matthew Harris

During the traffic stop, Harris tossed a small bag from the truck. The K-9 officer recovered the bag and discovered it held .3 grams of fentanyl.

The Massachusetts native was arrested on a charge of possession of fentanyl. He had been free on bond, but because of the new arrest he was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.

Harris was arrested last year after he was found with fentanyl after running a stop sign in a golf cart on the Historic Side of The Villages. In 2020, he was sentenced to 120 days in jail on a drug charge. In 2018, he was arrested after a traffic stop at Pinellas Plaza.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s embarrassing to have Trump as our president

A Village of Palo Alto resident says it’s embarrassing to have Donald Trump as our nation’s president. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The cart path on Morse Boulevard is too narrow

A resident believes that there is plenty of room available to widen the lane for golf carts on Morse Boulevard.

Villagers complaining about rising costs have been receiving increases in Social Security

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident takes issue with Villagers complaining about rising costs. He points out that these same complainers have been seeing COLA increases in Social Security.

President Trump will return America to days of common sense

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he believes President Trump will return America to the days of common sense.

New multi-modal paths on North Morse Boulevard not the solution

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident says that multi-modal paths won’t solve the problems on North Morse Boulevard.

Photos