Villager in golf cart arrested after caught driving on Buena Vista Boulevard

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested after he was spotted driving on Buena Vista Boulevard.

Arnold Godfrey Jr., 77, who lives in the Carrabelle Villas in the Village of Collier, was driving a gray 2009 Yamaha golf cart at about 7 p.m. Tuesday southbound on Buena Vista Boulevard near the roundabout at Belvedere when he was spotted by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Golf carts are prohibited from traveling on Buena Vista Boulevard.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop and the golf cart “hit the curb and drove up onto the grass shoulder,” according to an arrest report.

Godfrey “quickly lit a cigarette” in an apparent attempt “to mask the odor of alcohol coming from his breath.” The Georgia native’s eyes were bloodshot and he was unsteady on his feet.

He told the deputy he’d consumed two beers at Cody’s Original Roadhouse at Lake Sumter Landing. He also said he had “just taken his anti-anxiety medication.”

He was invited to take part in field sobriety exercises, but complained that he suffers from “balance issues.” He struggled through the exercises.

He provided breath samples that registered .100 and .099 blood alcohol content.

Godfrey was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.