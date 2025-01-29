63.4 F
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Villagers complaining about rising costs have been receiving increases in Social Security

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

Your recent articles about some residents who are struggling to pay the increase in amenity fees in The Villages cites some neighbors mentioning that they are on a fixed income. I am tired of people complaining they are on a fixed income. If you are collecting Social Security, you get a cost of living adjustment (COLA) every January 1. Some recent COLAs have been quite generous. For example, the 2022 increase was 5.9% and the 2023 increase was 8.7%.

L. David Mills
Village of Lynnhaven

 

Photos