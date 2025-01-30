48.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Congressional widow signs off after debate over ’slush fund’

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

To Jack Finn and anyone else that wants to twist my words … this will be my last communication. I’m old, I’m tired. I served my country in a wonderful way, helping her people with the problems that were, too. Big for them to handle. Those that didn’t agree with my husband’s politics sent hate mail, which was somewhat hurtful. More hurtful were the death threats, which required police protection in our home , our telephone monitored by FBI. that’s the “hurt” I referred to…on a personal level. I loved working side-by-side with my husband. When facts are twisted to confuse our citizens…that’s when I get upset. Again. Those funds benefit staffers who do not have the funds to pursue legal results. Signing off.

Nancy Condon
Village of Bonita

 

