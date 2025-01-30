Florida law clearly states it’s illegal to feed alligators

The signs make it clear – Do not feed the alligators.

But for many, the temptation to feed the alligators is simply too strong to resist.

You frequently see violations of this law at Lake Sumter Landing where alligators like to swim up to the boardwalk in hope of scoring something to savor.

Those who feed the alligators may think they aren’t doing any harm. But that’s not how it’s viewed under Florida law.

When you feed alligators, it causes the alligators to lose their natural fear of humans and to associate humans with food. Normally, alligators will avoid humans. But if an alligator has been fed by humans, they will be more likely to move toward humans and could potentially become aggressive.

Larry the Alligator was the star for years at a pond near Brownwood. But he had to be captured last year and moved to Gatorland in Orlando. Officials said there was evidence that Larry the Alligator was being fed by humans.

The best practice concerning any of Florida’s wildlife is to enjoy viewing them, but let them find their own food.