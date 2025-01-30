Loofahs and high prices have dulled the shine of The Villages

To the Editor:

I am fortunate enough to live in one of the first non-HOA communities that was the start of The Villages. I moved here in 2011 and the growth and traffic has reached an all-time high. Just getting out of the driveway is a daunting task. Now U.S. Hwy. 441 is filled with self storage units, and nothing at all pleasant to look at! And the impatient crazy drivers outnumber the elderly folks that should not even be on the road. I don’t go into the heart of The Villages and why would anyone? It nothing more than the ‘hood that a bunch of old folks bought into. What it has managed to do is drive up prices on everything. Getting my dog groomed up 20 percent in a year just for an example. And yes I am saving money to move! So the next time I watch some elderly person struggle to even get out of their vehicle with multiple colored loofahs on full display, I want to puke.

Rebecca Cloud