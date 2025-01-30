74.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 30, 2025
type here...

Loofahs and high prices have dulled the shine of The Villages

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

I am fortunate enough to live in one of the first non-HOA communities that was the start of The Villages. I moved here in 2011 and the growth and traffic has reached an all-time high. Just getting out of the driveway is a daunting task. Now U.S. Hwy. 441 is filled with self storage units, and nothing at all pleasant to look at! And the impatient crazy drivers outnumber the elderly folks that should not even be on the road. I don’t go into the heart of The Villages and why would anyone? It nothing more than the ‘hood that a bunch of old folks bought into. What it has managed to do is drive up prices on everything. Getting my dog groomed up 20 percent in a year just for an example. And yes I am saving money to move! So the next time I watch some elderly person struggle to even get out of their vehicle with multiple colored loofahs on full display, I want to puke.

Rebecca Cloud

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Sumter County not willing to pay to make Morse Boulevard safer

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, says Sumter County officials are not willing to spend money for a change that would make Morse Boulevard safer.

Congressional widow signs off after debate over ’slush fund’

A Congressional widow, who has valiantly attempted to set the record straight on a “slush” fund, announces that she is signing off from that debate.

It’s embarrassing to have Trump as our president

A Village of Palo Alto resident says it’s embarrassing to have Donald Trump as our nation’s president. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The cart path on Morse Boulevard is too narrow

A resident believes that there is plenty of room available to widen the lane for golf carts on Morse Boulevard.

Villagers complaining about rising costs have been receiving increases in Social Security

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident takes issue with Villagers complaining about rising costs. He points out that these same complainers have been seeing COLA increases in Social Security.

Photos