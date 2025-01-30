South Sumter and Wildwood FFA students honored for national achievements

The Wildwood Middle High and South Sumter FFA Chapters were recognized at the Sumter County Commission meeting on Tuesday for their outstanding achievements at the national and state levels.

Both chapters earned the prestigious 3-star rating on the National Chapter Award, the highest honor a chapter can receive.

The South Sumter FFA Chapter received additional recognition for their Horse Judging team, which earned the title of State Champions and secured a spot among the top 10 teams in the nation in the Horse Judging Career Development Event (CDE) team. This remarkable achievement highlights the dedication and expertise of the team members and their commitment to excellence in FFA career development competitions.

Representing South Sumter FFA for the National Chapter Award were students Brook Raybon and Randy Moses.

Additionally, Cheyenne Jericho and Elizabeth Young, members of the Horse Judging (CDE) team, were recognized for their contributions to the team’s state and national success. Their accomplishments were also celebrated at the 96th Florida FFA State Convention & Expo.

From Wildwood Middle High FFA, Ja’Tonyah Massey and Noella Lipham proudly represented their chapter for the National Chapter Award, assisting their chapter in securing the distinguished 3-star rating. These recognitions reflect the hard work, dedication, and leadership of Sumter County’s FFA students, advisors, and community supporters. The continued success of both chapters underscores the strength of agricultural education and FFA programs in Florida.