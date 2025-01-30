Thomas Stagner

Thomas Lee Stagner May 5th, 1942 – January 27th, 2025 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Thomas Lee Stagner, who left us peacefully on January 27th at the age of 82 years old.

Born on May 5th, 1942 in Christiansburg, Ohio, Tom was the cherished son of Myer and Clara Stagner. He grew up in Christiansburg where he lived a life full of love, dedication, and wisdom. As a grandfather, Tom was known for his extreme kindness, generosity, and sense of humor. He took immense pride in his family and was always there to offer guidance, laughter, and a steady hand. His legacy of compassion, resilience, and hard work will live on in the hearts of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by Ida Stagner, his loving wife of 62 years; children Billy Stagner, Debra Gallina, and Kim Stagner; grandchildren Daniella (Joey) Birnbaum, Taylor (Clay) Patten, Nicholas (Hannah) Gallina, Brittany Stagner, Gianna Gallina, and Isabella Gallina; great-grandchildren Cash Patten, Thomas Birnbaum, Cali Patten, and Vincent Birnbaum; siblings Sharon Ward, Kenneth Stagner, and Larry Stagner. He was preceded in death by his son Tommy Stagner; siblings Mary Knuckles, Jim Stagner and Ron Stagner.

Tom will be lovingly remembered for his passion for golf and fishing, as well as his remarkable ability to fix anything. Above all, he cherished the time spent with his wife, family, and friends, creating lasting memories. He had a great love for playing cards and traveling, enjoying life’s simple pleasures. Tom’s strong character, unwavering dedication to his family, and his genuine kindness left an impact on all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held at La Hacienda Recreation ~ Ricardo Montalban Room on February 1, 2025 at 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Fresenius Kidney Center Lady Lake for their constant dedication and compassionate care. He will be dearly missed but forever in our hearts.