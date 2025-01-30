Villager shocked when she gets first hole-in-one

A Villager said she was “shocked” when she got her first hole-in-one.

Deb Miller of the Village of Largo scored the lucky ace on Sunday, Jan. 26 at Hole #4 at the Oakleigh Executive Golf Course.

She used a seven iron and her “lucky” blue MacGregor UFO ball, which she lost on a later hole.

She was golfing with her husband, Jim, as well as Jim and Leo Gagnon.

“I have only been playing golf since we got our home in The Villages two years ago,” she said.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]