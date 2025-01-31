72.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 31, 2025
type here...

Privileged pooch enjoys VIP parking in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

A privileged pooch enjoyed some VIP parking in The Villages. A member of the Parking Patrol shot this photo at Winn-Dixie on Bichara Boulevard at La Plaza Grande.

This privileged pooch was enjoying some VIP parking in The Villages
This privileged pooch was enjoying some VIP parking in The Villages.

Share your Bad Parking photos at [email protected]

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Setting the record straight on Social Security increases

A Village of Piedmont resident responds to a previous letter writer who suggested Social Security increases make it possible for Villagers to keep up with increases, including increases in amenity fees.

President Trump is right on tariffs

A Village of Poinciana resident says that President Trump’s tariffs, and threats of tariffs, are working. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Loofahs and high prices have dulled the shine of The Villages

A reader contends that loofahs and high prices have dulled the shine of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Sumter County not willing to pay to make Morse Boulevard safer

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, says Sumter County officials are not willing to spend money for a change that would make Morse Boulevard safer.

Congressional widow signs off after debate over ’slush fund’

A Congressional widow, who has valiantly attempted to set the record straight on a “slush” fund, announces that she is signing off from that debate.

Photos