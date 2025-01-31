80.4 F
The Villages
Friday, January 31, 2025
Speeding New Yorker arrested at entrance to Villages’ execs’ compound

By Staff Report
A speeding New Yorker was arrested at the entrance to a gated compound which is home to several executives in The Villages.

Elvis Jorge, 35, was driving a black Honda utility vehicle at 7 p.m. Thursday when he was pulled over at the entrance to Glen Hollow Farms on County Road 466 after he was caught on radar traveling at 65 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Elvis Jorge
Elvis Jorge

A check revealed that Jorge’s driver’s license has been revoked due to a New York conviction for driving under the influence. He has an allowance to drive a vehicle with an interlock device, however, he admitted he was driving his wife’s car which does not have an interlock device. In addition, Jorge was arrested last year in the same area of The Villages on a charge of driving while license suspended.

Jorge, who is currently living at Lakeside Landings, was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was also ticketed for speeding. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

