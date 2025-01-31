80.4 F
The Villages
Friday, January 31, 2025
Village of Belvedere man jailed after violating his probation

By Staff Report
Comments

A Village of Belvedere man landed back behind bars after violating his probation.

Brian Jamie Bowers, 47, who lives at 2837 Grant Way in the Village of Belvedere, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center after his arrest Thursday night.

Brian Jamie Bowers
Bowers are originally arrested on April 17 when he was caught riding a beige-color moped eastbound on County Road 466 when he made a turn onto Belvedere Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy noticed the moped did not have a license plate and it had been traveling on a public highway.

During a traffic stop, the deputy learned that Bowers does not have a valid driver’s license. Bowers was “restless” and was “profusely sweating.” In addition, his pupils were dilated.

The Indiana native was in possession of .8 grams of a “white cake-like substance” believed to be cocaine.

Bowers struggled through field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .000. He provided a urine sample upon request. He was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine, driving under the influence and operating a motorcycle without a license.

