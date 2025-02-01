Artists from The Villages will exhibit their work at winter fine arts show

The Visual Arts Association will present its winter fine arts show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

This show will only feature fine art pieces that include two and three dimensional original creations in many mediums. There will be over 65 exhibitors and their pieces will make wonderful additions to your home and unique presents for someone special. There will be music throughout the day in the lobby from various music groups from The Villages.

The VAA annually supports graduating seniors with art scholarships from high schools around The Villages area who are continuing their arts education. There will be refreshments for donations in the art room and a wonderful raffle of donated pieces in the Lincoln Room to support this worthy cause.

“We hope you come out to support and enjoy our wonderful talented local artists,” said Jo Magram of the VAA.

For more information, you can call her at (845) 807-7489.