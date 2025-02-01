74.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Colony Cottage sports pool will be closed on Monday morning

By Staff Report
The Colony Cottage Recreation Center sports pool will be closed for pressure washing from 7 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 3. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.

You must have more than Social Security income to afford The Villages’ lifestyle

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, believes you must have more than Social Security income to be able to afford The Villages’ lifestyle.

Trump exceeds all expectations

Reader Marsha Shearer, in a Letter to the Editor, says that just when you thought President Trump couldn’t get any worse, he has exceeded expectations.

Lying and corruption are the new norm

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto reader says that, sadly, lying and corruption are the new norm.

Reduce rates for Villagers using fewer amenities

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has a suggestion for reducing amenity fees for those residents who are using fewer amenities.

Setting the record straight on Social Security increases

A Village of Piedmont resident responds to a previous letter writer who suggested Social Security increases make it possible for Villagers to keep up with increases, including increases in amenity fees.

