74.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 1, 2025
type here...

Home with its own tiki bar listed for $1.125 million in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

A home in The Villages touting a waterfront view and a tiki bar has been listed for $1.125 million.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is located at 2054 Vision Court in the Village of Hillsborough.

The home at 2054 Vision Court has been listed for $1.125 million
The home at 2054 Vision Court has been listed for $1.125 million.
The home features a Tiki hut bar
The home features a Tahitian-style tiki bar.

The home features a solar-heated pool and spa. A notable feature is a $60,000 Tahiti tiki hut bar and grill. The new birdcage comes with a five-year warranty.

The Village of Hillsborough home features a stunning waterfront view.
The Village of Hillsborough home features a stunning waterfront view.

The recently remodeled kitchen by Doc’s Restorations is billed as a “true showstopper.” It features sleek quartz countertops, a double oven, a farmhouse sink, and stainless steel appliances.

The home originally sold in 2013 for $352,000.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You must have more than Social Security income to afford The Villages’ lifestyle

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, believes you must have more than Social Security income to be able to afford The Villages’ lifestyle.

Trump exceeds all expectations

Reader Marsha Shearer, in a Letter to the Editor, says that just when you thought President Trump couldn’t get any worse, he has exceeded expectations.

Lying and corruption are the new norm

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto reader says that, sadly, lying and corruption are the new norm.

Reduce rates for Villagers using fewer amenities

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has a suggestion for reducing amenity fees for those residents who are using fewer amenities.

Setting the record straight on Social Security increases

A Village of Piedmont resident responds to a previous letter writer who suggested Social Security increases make it possible for Villagers to keep up with increases, including increases in amenity fees.

Photos