Home with its own tiki bar listed for $1.125 million in The Villages

A home in The Villages touting a waterfront view and a tiki bar has been listed for $1.125 million.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is located at 2054 Vision Court in the Village of Hillsborough.

The home features a solar-heated pool and spa. A notable feature is a $60,000 Tahiti tiki hut bar and grill. The new birdcage comes with a five-year warranty.

The recently remodeled kitchen by Doc’s Restorations is billed as a “true showstopper.” It features sleek quartz countertops, a double oven, a farmhouse sink, and stainless steel appliances.

The home originally sold in 2013 for $352,000.