Saturday, February 1, 2025
Notorious hoarder in The Villages gets haircut upon arrival at state prison

By Staff Report
A notorious hoarder in The Villages who had been accused of threatening his mother’s life got a haircut upon his arrival at state prison.

Jeffrey Charles Packard, 37, who lived for many years with his mother in the Village of Sunset Pointe, was processed Thursday by the Florida Department of Corrections. He is currently housed at the Central Florida Reception Center in Orlando where he will be evaluated and a determination will be made as to where he will serve his sentence. The mugshot taken by prison officials shows that Packard received a haircut and his once flowing locks are now gone.

Jeffrey Packard s mugshot from the Florida Department of Corrections, left, and his mugshot from the local jail
Jeffrey Packard’s mugshot from the Florida Department of Corrections, left, and his mugshot from the local jail.

In January, Packard was sentenced to a year and a half in state prison after he was found guilty of numerous drug charges.

Packard was arrested last year at the home he shared with his mother on Blythewood Loop. His mother, a retired school teacher suffering from scoliosis, later revealed that her son had held her as a prisoner in her home, threatened her life and prevented her from contact with the outside world. Their home had become the scourge of the neighborhood, due to lack of care and his hoarding of castoff items put out by other Villagers with their trash.

Hoarding has been a constant problem at the Packard home on Blythewood Loop
Hoarding was a constant problem at the Packard home.

When deputies arrived in March at the home, Packard’s mother claimed her son had drained her bank account to buy drugs. Drugs and ammunition were found at the home. Barbara Packard said her son “withdraws money from her account on an ongoing basis.” She said he deposited her money onto cashapp cards and used the cards to buy illicit drugs. She said he had threatened to kill her.

The property was eventually cleaned up by a relative and sold. Barbara Packward went to live in a care facility.

Packard had a history of previous arrests, including a drunk driving arrest after two tires blew out on his vehicle near Lake Sumter Landing.

