Saturday, February 1, 2025
Trump exceeds all expectations

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

Just when you (not me) think Trump can’t get any worse, he exceeds all expectations. The tragedy that resulted in the loss of 67 precious souls was greeted by Trump, just hours after the crash, with blame and profanity while many of the victims had yet to be recovered or even identified. His response was absolutely contemptible. He turned a tragedy into a political statement blaming DEI policies … basically blaming women, the disabled, and minorities for the crash as well as the previous Secretary of Transportation. When asked at the press conference if he was speculating before any investigation had gotten underway, Trump retorted he was using “common sense.”
This barely human being couldn’t express empathy or sympathy because he doesn’t know how. And we can add lack of common sense and lack of humanity to HIS disabilities.
Proud of your president now?

Marsha Shearer
Village of Belle Aire

 

