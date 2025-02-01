Walmart and Hooters to bring more traffic to overburdened area of The Villages

Drive south on Morse Boulevard at about 5 p.m. any day and you can expect to get caught up in heavy traffic near Lake Deaton Plaza at State Road 44.

Several times this past week, cars were backed up past the roundabout which serves as an entry point to the popular Rohan Recreation Center. Drivers venturing south of State Road 44, have complained that they have had to wait for three to four cycles at the stoplight at the busy intersection.

Ground was broken this past week for the long-rumored Hooters at Lake Deaton Plaza. Soon, work will begin on a massive Walmart on the south side of State Road 44 at Morse Boulevard. When those popular destinations open their doors, the traffic will surge.

This past week, residents of the Village of Chitty Chatty and the Village of Bradford, went before the Sumter County Commission to complain about heavy traffic where they live. They said they are worried about the speed and volume of traffic. And they are well aware that more traffic is in their future.

This past Tuesday, a woman was flown to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville for treatment of injuries suffered in a crash on State Road 44 at the entrance to Continental Country Club.

A Wildwood man died of the result of a four-vehicle crash Jan. 23 on State Road 44.

An Oxford man was killed and his teenage daughter was seriously injured in a crash Jan. 17 at State Road 44 and County Road 475.

