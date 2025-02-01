74.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Walmart and Hooters to bring more traffic to overburdened area of The Villages

By Meta Minton
Drive south on Morse Boulevard at about 5 p.m. any day and you can expect to get caught up in heavy traffic near Lake Deaton Plaza at State Road 44.

Several times this past week, cars were backed up past the roundabout which serves as an entry point to the popular Rohan Recreation Center. Drivers venturing south of State Road 44, have complained that they have had to wait for three to four cycles at the stoplight at the busy intersection.

Southbound traffic on Morse Boulevard clogs the roundabout serving Lake Deaton Plaza north of State Road 44.

Ground was broken this past week for the long-rumored Hooters at Lake Deaton Plaza. Soon, work will begin on a massive Walmart on the south side of State Road 44 at Morse Boulevard. When those popular destinations open their doors, the traffic will surge.

This overview shows the location of the new Walmart Super Center on State Road 44 in The Villages.
Hooters girls in The Villlages
The Hooters girls posed by The Villages’ sign last month in celebration of the groundbreaking for the new restaurant at  Lake Deaton Plaza.

This past week, residents of the Village of Chitty Chatty and the Village of Bradford, went before the Sumter County Commission to complain about heavy traffic where they live. They said they are worried about the speed and volume of traffic. And they are well aware that more traffic is in their future.

This past Tuesday, a woman was flown to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville for treatment of injuries suffered in a crash on State Road 44 at the entrance to Continental Country Club.

A Wildwood man died of the result of a four-vehicle crash Jan. 23 on State Road 44.

An Oxford man was killed and his teenage daughter was seriously injured in a crash Jan. 17 at State Road 44 and County Road 475.

Share your thoughts on traffic at [email protected]

