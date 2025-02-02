Amputee fosters strong bond with orphan dog who undergoes amputation

When Little Red (formerly Denver) arrived at Sumter County Animal Services, his spirit was as broken as his body. He came to the shelter with a severe leg injury, and our team, working closely with our veterinarian, quickly determined that amputation was the best course of action to relieve his pain and give him a chance at a better life.

Before surgery, Little Red met someone who would change his life forever, Steve Rodgers, a compassionate individual who decided to foster him during this challenging time. Steve, who is also an amputee, immediately recognized Little Red’s fear and pain.

From their first meeting, he felt a deep connection and knew he could provide the understanding and care the dog needed.

“I met Little Red at the facility, and he was so sad,” Steve shared. “He seemed unsure of his life. I wanted to let him know it’s okay to be scared and that he doesn’t have to fear anymore. I’ll be there for him.”

As Little Red’s foster, Steve ensured he wasn’t alone during his surgery and recovery. He personally dropped Little Red off for his procedure, stayed closely updated on his progress, and picked him up afterward to help him heal in the comfort of a loving home. Inspired by the dog’s rust-colored coat and a nostalgic image of a child pulling a red wagon with a puppy inside, Steve gave him a new name: Little Red.

“I thought about that little boy pulling his red flyer wagon, standing proud with his dog. Little Red felt like the perfect name,” he explained.

Throughout Little Red’s recovery, Steve was there every step of the way, providing the patience and reassurance the dog needed to adjust to life on three legs. Having faced similar challenges himself, Steve deeply understood what it meant to adapt and heal. Their shared experience as amputees created a unique bond that allowed them to find comfort and strength in one another.

“He’s hurting and a little grumpy, but I can see small improvements,” Steve said. “He’s figuring out that he’s safe now. We’ll get there together.”From the beginning, Steve knew Little Red was meant to be part of his family. He shared with the shelter staff his desire to make Little Red’s place in his home permanent once the medical process was complete.

For Steve, fostering Little Red wasn’t just about helping a dog in need, it was also about finding a companion during a challenging time in his own life. “I needed a friend, and so did he,” Steve shared. “Now we’re starting over together. With time and understanding, everything will be okay.”

Little Red’s journey is a powerful reminder of the transformative power of fostering and adoption, not just for animals but also for the people who care for them. Stories like his inspire thers to visit Sumter County Animal Services to find their own companions. Little Red has officially found his forever home with Steve, and their bond serves as a testament to the healing power of love, shared experiences, and second chances.

If you want to make a difference in the life of an animal like Little Red, contact Sumter County Animal Services. Visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/animals to learn more about fostering, adoption, or volunteering.