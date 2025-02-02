77.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Deadline nears to display work at Spring Craft Show in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

The deadline is nearing for residents to apply to be able to display their work at the big Spring Craft Show in The Villages.

The craft show is set for Saturday, March 8 at Laurel Manor, Rohan and SeaBreeze recreation centers. The show will include embroidery, quilting, pottery, carpentry, polymer clay, card making, basket weaving, bead work and glass fusion.

The deadline to apply to exhibit your work is Thursday, Feb. 13. Applications must be turned in at La Hacienda Recreation Center. You can download and application at THIS LINK

