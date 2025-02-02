58 F
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Not so sure about Trump’s call for ‘no taxes on tips’

To the Editor:

I think President Trump is doing a great job! He is already fulfilling a lot of his promises, I voted for the man, but I’m not sure about his “no taxes on tips” approach. If people like Wait staff and bartenders have to depend on tips to make a living then it should be counted as such. So now do we tip less because it’s tax free? Will yearly bonuses be considered “tips”? During the election campaign this became a battle cry, but I also remember hearing about “no taxes on Social Security”. What happened to that? I love you Donald, but “don’t forget the coalitions of seniors that helped get you elected.” Many seniors could use a break. A lot of us have to work some type of job to live out our golden years, it would be great if that was our “tip” for paying in so many years.

Joe Iaconis
Village of Hadley

 

