Villager’s teen daughter sentenced in fracas at  Lighthouse

By Staff Report
A Villager’s teen daughter has been in a fracas at the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille at Lake Sumter Landing.

Nicole Irene Tul, 19, who lives at 305 Katherine Place in the Katherine Villas in the Village of Caroline, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of battery. She was placed on probation for one year and ordered to pay $885 in fines and court costs.

Nicole Tul s profile picture on Facebook
Nicole Tul’s profile picture on Facebook

On the night of the alleged incident, Tul had apparently tried to move an outdoor heater which resulted in the heater “getting bent in half,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. An employee went outside “to deal with it.” Tul “got into the employee’s face” and shoved the employee. Tul was asked to leave and responded by pouring a drink over the employee’s head.

In a social media post prior to her arrest, Tul described herself as, “a 19 year old college student” who had “recently moved to The Villages” during her “transition from The Culinary Institute of New York to a college for hospitality” in the Orlando area.

