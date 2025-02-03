79.9 F
The Villages
Monday, February 3, 2025
Habitual offender arrested at entrance to Spanish Springs

By Staff Report
Comments

A woman who has been classified as a habitual offender was arrested at the entrance to Spanish Springs.

Jolynette Acevedo-Cassasquillo, 27, of Silver Springs, was driving a black Mitsubishi shortly before 10 p.m. Friday when she ran a red light on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street, which is the main entrance to Spanish Springs.

Jolynette Carrasquillo
Jolynette Acevedo-Cassasquillo

A computer check revealed that Acevedo-Cassasquillo had been classified as a habitual traffic offender on Jan. 27. She will be classified as a habitual offender for five years.

She was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,500 bond.

