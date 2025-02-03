New trash compactor near city hall could spruce up Wildwood’s downtown

Wildwood’s latest effort to spruce up its downtown area may be replacing seven dumpsters with a trash compactor.

Commissioners considered the compactor idea Monday at a workshop meeting.

Executive assistant Madison Guinn said the compactor would offer a three-to-one ratio for reducing the amount of garbage.

She said the compactor would be “cost effective, more efficient and visually more appealing.”

With a stone and wood facade compatible with surrounding properties, the compactor would be placed on public property across from City Hall.

Guinn said the dumpsters on the west side of Main Street currently are in the railroad right-of-way and could be removed by the railroad at any time.

“Many other cities are going to this type of solution for downtown areas,” she said.

The six-yard community compactor would reduce disposal costs for businesses by reducing collections to two from the current three times a week, Guinn said.

City Manager Jason McHugh said the compactor cost could be recouped through utility fees.

“Our goal is not be increase the cost to the businesses,” he said.

After further discussion with business owners, a revised waste management ordinance including compactor rates would be adopted for the next fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.

Commissioners said they were concerned about the lack of a roof on the current design and odors that could impact the proposed Railyard development next door.

Guinn said a roof could be added.