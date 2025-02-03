66.1 F
The Villages
Monday, February 3, 2025
Teen driver arrested on DUI charge after ditching pickup

By Staff Report
Comments

A teen driver was arrested on a drunk driving charge after driving his pickup into a ditch and fleeing on foot.

Alex Robert Lowe, 19, of Ocklawaha, encountered a Marion County sheriff’s deputy in the wee hours Sunday at a Circle K in Silver Springs and Lowe admitted to the deputy he was intoxicated. Lowe was standing outside his pickup and told the deputy he would find a ride home and leave his vehicle there, according to an arrest report.

Alex Lowe
Alex Lowe

However, Lowe got back into the pickup, wound up in a ditch and fled on foot to a nearby carwash, where he was apprehended by the same deputy.

Lowe struggled through field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. The deputy discovered that Lowe already had a suspended license.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Marion County Jail. He had been arrested in December after failing to appear in court on a charge of possession of cannabis.

