Trump’s arrogance and bullying won’t bring respect to America

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

President Donald Trump states that the U.S. will use its naval base in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba to house criminal migrants “in order to halt the border invasion, dismantle criminal cartels, and restore national sovereignty.”
How self-righteous to use national sovereignty as a justification for detaining migrants on a naval base that is maintained on another nation’s soil, and against the wishes of that nation.
Regarding Guantanamo Bay, in 2023 Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel wrote:
“Cuba reiterates its just claim for the return of that territory, whose use currently constitutes a violation of national sovereignty, an affront to the principles upheld by the Cuban State and its people.”
Donald Trump’s hypocrisy is further evidenced by his threats to the sovereignty of Canada, Panama and Greenland.
In his inaugural address, Trump asserted, “America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on earth, inspiring the awe and admiration of the entire world.”
Arrogance and bullying will not engender respect and admiration, only anger and resentment.

Terry Hansen
Milwaukee, Wis.

 

