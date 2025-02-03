Unlicensed driver from Mexico apprehended on U.S. 301 in Wildwood

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was apprehended on U.S. 301 in Wildwood.

Leon Arellano Arzate, 31, of Bushnell, was driving a white Chevy Impala south on U.S. 301 at State Road 44 when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner did not possess a driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Arellano Arzate presented the officer with a Mexican identification card and a notice to appear previously given to him by the Customs and Border Patrol. The officer confirmed that Arellano Arzate has never been issued a driver’s license in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.