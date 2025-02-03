63.5 F
The Villages
Monday, February 3, 2025
Vietnam veterans victorious again at Rotary Chili Cook Off

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

February 1st was the annual Rotary Chili Cook Off at Lake Sumter Landing. There was a tremendous turnout of thousands of people on a nice sunny day trying all of the chili from different organizations. For the third year in a row, the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1036 won again. Our major sponsor and supporter in this event is The Spice & Tea Exchange of Brownwood. They supplied all the spices year after year and we want to Thank Them. All of our volunteers did a tremendous job preparing and serving the thousands of people who were on their tasting journey. We have received so many thanks you’s from these individuals for having the best chili they ever tasted. A special thanks goes to the Rotary Club and all of their volunteers for their tireless effort to make their event one of the best in The Villages.

Michael Race
Village of Buttonwood

 

