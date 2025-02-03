79.9 F
Villager in golf cart arrested after crash at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report
A Villager driving a golf cart was arrested after a crash at Lake Sumter Landing.

Howard Raymond Schieren, 74, of the Village of Caroline, was driving a golf cart at about 7 p.m. Sunday when he rear-ended a woman driving a golf cart who had slowed for pedestrians to cross in front of her, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman had an aluminum walker on the back of her golf cart and it was damaged in the crash.

Howard Schieren
Howard Schieren

A retired New York police officer was at the scene and when a deputy arrived, the former police officer advised the deputy that he suspected Schieren had been drinking. The deputy asked what had aroused his suspicion

“Just talk to him and you will see,” he told the deputy.

When the deputy spoke to Schieren, who also happens to be a New Yorker, the deputy detected that Schieren had “glossy bloodshot eyes” and “slurred speech.” The deputy could also “smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from” Schieren’s breath. He said he had consumed two to three beers.

He agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .104 and.105 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

