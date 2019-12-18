Driver of truck ticketed in crash at entrance to Spring Arbor Village

The driver of a building supply company truck has been ticketed as the result of a crash Monday afternoon near the entrance to Spring Arbor Village on County Road 466 in Lady Lake.

Johnathon Mason Koch, 29, of Dunnellon, had been at the wheel of the 2013 Mack truck operated by ABC Supply Co. Inc. at 4:15 p.m. Monday heading west on County Road 466 when he realized he missed his turn and attempted to make a U-turn, according to an accident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The truck struck a 2017 Toyota Camry which was also westbound on County Road 466 and driven by 45-year-old Neal Jay Gambler of Ocala. He was transported by ambulance to The Villages Regional Hospital.

Koch was ticketed on a charge of careless driving. He and a passenger, 45-year-old Wayne Keith Galloway of Citra, escaped injury in the crash.

Gambler’s vehicle was towed from the scene.