Nurse’s assistant sent to anger management after attack on dementia patient

A nurse’s assistant charged with attacking an 81-year-old dementia patient at an assisted living center has been ordered into anger management.

Rowenna Carlet Cann, 25, of Leesburg, was arrested July 26 at the Willows of Wildwood after a fellow employee saw her kick the patient who was described as “nonverbal,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The man had tried to get away from the Jamaican-born Cann, who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 246 pounds, but she followed and then kicked him. Prior to that she struck him three times on the shoulder, the report said. She was arrested on a felony charge of abuse of an elderly person.

Last month in Sumter County Court, Cann agreed to enter into a pre-trial intervention program that would enable her to escape prosecution in the case. She has been ordered to complete 10 hours of anger management training and perform 100 hours of community service.