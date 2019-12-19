‘Regular’ customer jailed after threatening clerk with pepper spray at Circle K

A “regular” customer has been jailed after threatening a clerk with pepper spray at a Circle K convenience store.

Shawn Michael Raymond, 29, of Wildwood, was being held on $20,000 bond at the Lake County Jail following his arrest Wednesday on a warrant charging him with robbery with a weapon, a first-degree felony.

Raymond shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday had entered the Circle K at 100 W. Miller St. in Fruitland Park and approached the counter carrying a Polar Pop beverage, according to the arrest warrant. He put the beverage down along with some change and announced he did not have sufficient funds to pay for it. Raymond then asked the clerk for $300, indicating he “needed the money badly.” When the clerk refused, Raymond threatened him with pepper spray. The clerk reached for the panic button alarm and Raymond fled with the Polar Pop beverage.

The dayshift clerk reviewed video surveillance and identified Raymond as a “regular customer.”

A warrant was issued for Raymond’s arrest and he was taken into custody.