Residents warned of very real dangers of Christmas tree fires

Fire department officials from throughout the tri-county area are warning residents of the dangers of Christmas tree fires.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, between 2013-2017, fire departments in the United States responded to an average of 160 home fires that started with Christmas trees per year. These fires caused an average of three deaths, 15 injuries and $10 million in direct property damage annually.
On average, one of every 52 reported home fires that began with a Christmas tree resulted in a death, compared to an average of one death per 135 total reported home fires.
Electrical distribution or lighting equipment was involved in 44 percent of home Christmas tree fires. In 25 percent of those kind of fires, some type of heat source, such as a candle or equipment, was too close to the tree.
Roughly three-quarters of Christmas tree fires occurred in December or January. Two of every five – 39 percent – started in residential living rooms.
Here are some tips to prevent holiday tragedies:
- Those who use an artificial Christmas tree should ensure that the tree is flame retardant.
- Those using real evergreens should make sure the tree is fresh when purchased. If needles are brittle or easily shed, choose a different tree.
- Christmas trees should be placed at least three feet away from any heat source inside homes. That includes fireplaces, radiators, heating vents and lighting, which can dry out a tree and increase its flammability.
- Stands for cut trees should be filled with water at all times.
- Trees shouldn’t be left up any longer than two weeks.
- When dismantling a tree, it should be discarded immediately and properly. Don’t leave it in a garage, at the side of a house or on a porch, as a dried-out tree is highly flammable and can still cause major damage.
- Holiday lights must carry the endorsement of an independent testing lab such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL). Such organizations carefully test products to ensure safety and reliability.
- Worn or broken cords and loose bulbs should be replaced, as they are hazards that easily can ignite a fire.
- When decorating trees, avoid stringing together too many strands of lights. In general, that means no more than three strands of mini-lights or 50 screw-in bulbs. Manufacturers’ instructions for LED lighting should be checked for proper use, as they can burn hotter and may have greater restrictions.
- Christmas tree lights should never be left on if the tree is unattended. Unplug them when you go to bed or leave your home.
- Try to avoid using lit candles in the house and never use them on a tree. If you do use them in your home, make sure they are in stable holders and placed where they cannot easily be knocked over. Never leave them unattended.
- Check smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure that they are working properly.