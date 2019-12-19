Residents warned of very real dangers of Christmas tree fires

Fire department officials from throughout the tri-county area are warning residents of the dangers of Christmas tree fires.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, between 2013-2017, fire departments in the United States responded to an average of 160 home fires that started with Christmas trees per year. These fires caused an average of three deaths, 15 injuries and $10 million in direct property damage annually.

On average, one of every 52 reported home fires that began with a Christmas tree resulted in a death, compared to an average of one death per 135 total reported home fires.

Electrical distribution or lighting equipment was involved in 44 percent of home Christmas tree fires. In 25 percent of those kind of fires, some type of heat source, such as a candle or equipment, was too close to the tree.

Roughly three-quarters of Christmas tree fires occurred in December or January. Two of every five – 39 percent – started in residential living rooms.

Here are some tips to prevent holiday tragedies: