Estranged boyfriend nabbed after stalking woman shopping at Wal-Mart

An estranged boyfriend was arrested after allegedly stalking a woman who was shopping for groceries at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

The woman had been working at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday when 25-year-old Daequan Raeshard Walker of Leesburg parked outside her workplace, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. After she closed up the store, he approached her in the parking lot and accused her of seeing another man. She told him he was “delusional” and needed to leave her alone.

She told Walker she was going to Wal-Mart to get groceries and he followed her there. He also trailed her throughout the store. Walker followed her to her home where he continuously rang her doorbell.

He had broken the headlight of her car in October and has been banned from her property, the report indicated. She told deputies the incidents have been “escalating” and she lives in “constant fear.”

Walker was arrested on charges of stalking and trespassing. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.