Lady Lake clerk arrested in theft of stack of lottery tickets from Circle K

A Lady Lake clerk has been arrested in the theft of a stack of Florida Lottery tickets from a Circle K in The Villages.

A store manager was performing an audit of lottery tickets on Wednesday and noticed one full stack of tickets valued at $300 was missing, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The manager reviewed surveillance footage and found that 33-year-old Liberty Summersill had been alone on Tuesday afternoon in the manager’s office conducting some computer training. Summersill was seen on surveillance looking around the office and moving toward an area where lottery tickets are stored. She put the tickets in a bag and left the Circle at 3:30 p.m. that day. The surveillance footage revealed that Summershill also took a cigarette lighter and two Circle K T-shirts.

Summershill was interviewed Thursday by a deputy and taken into custody. She was found to be in possession of the drug Buprenorphine.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention on $3,000 bond.