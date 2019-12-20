New restaurant touting healthy eating options opens in The Villages

A new restaurant touting healthy eating options celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting Friday morning in The Villages.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe features a menu which focuses on healthy eating. The company’s motto is “Eat Better, Feel Better.” In addition to smoothies, the eatery serves up toasted flatbreads, pressed or toasted sandwiches, signature wraps and bowls and quesadillas. The restaurant also serves breakfast items.

The restaurant is located at 4058 Wedgewood Lane next to McDonalds. Tropical Smoothie Cafe is located in the former BowlBar site. That restaurant, which also featured healthy alternatives, closed earlier this year.

General manager Amber Arnold worked in a Tropical Cafe in Gainesville before relocating to start The Villages operation. She said this is the 60th Tropical Smoothie Cafe which the parent company, Dyne Hospitality Group, has opened. There are also locations in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

The cafe will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.