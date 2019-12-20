Sandhill cranes out for a stroll on Sweetgum Golf Course

By
Staff Report
-

These sandhill cranes were spotted out for a stroll on Sweetgum Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Frank Krawiecki, a Village of Hillsborough resident, for sharing his photo!

