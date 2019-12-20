Sex offender jailed after failing to move over for police car with lights activated

A sex offender was arrested after failing to move over for a police car with its emergency lights activated.

The Lady Lake police car was pulled over in the early morning hours Thursday conducting a traffic stop at Longview Avenue and U.S. Hwy. 27 and 441 when a blue Hyundai sedan failed to slow down or move over for the squad car.

The driver, 26-year-old Patrick Sean Campbell of Fruitland Park, did not have a valid driver’s license, according to the arrest report.

The Ohio native was arrested on a charge of no valid driver’s license and cited for failure to move over/slow down for an emergency vehicle.

It was also determined that Campbell is a convicted sex offender and had been arrested earlier this year for failure to comply with registration requirements. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $38,000 bond.

Campbell was convicted in 2013 in Richland, Ohio of unlawful sexual contact with a minor and disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile.