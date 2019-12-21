U.S. Pickleball Association adds major championship at Alabama facility

The United States Pickleball Association (USAPA) has announced the addition of a major championship to the yearly playing calendar.

The 2020 USA Pickleball National Indoor Championships will be played on June 9-13 at the Finley Center, part of the Hoover Met Complex in Hoover, Ala., just outside of Birmingham.

Nearly 1,000 players are expected, all competing in age/skill brackets.

“Coming off a thrilling Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships, we are now adding a major event for indoor play that will certainly draw pickleball’s finest as the USAPA continues to grow this incredible sport throughout the country and beyond,” said Karen Parrish, director of competition for the USAPA.

The National Indoor Championships will feature five days of events featuring singles, doubles and mixed doubles in skill/age brackets. Gold medalists from each division will receive a pre-registration spot for the 2020 USA Pickleball National Championships. The sport’s premier event will be played at Indian Wells, Calif., on Oct. 31–Nov. 7, 2020.

Registration for the 2020 USA Pickleball National Indoor Championships will get under way on Jan. 15, 2020 at pickleballtournaments.com.

The Finley Center is a state-of-the-art sports complex and event venue that will transform its nearly 100,000 square feet of indoor playing space into 32 pickleball courts. A stadium court for championship play also will be featured for tournament action.

“Aside from being an outstanding facility, the complex also offers Hoover RV Park and plenty of parking for players and spectators alike.” Parrish said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better facility to stage our inaugural indoor championship.”

Additional site information can be found at www.hoovermetcomplex.com.

For more information on the 2020 USAPA Pickleball National Indoor Championships, visit www.usapa.org.

USAPA is a non-profit that was established in 2005 to further the advancement of the sport on a national level. As the official governing body of pickleball in the United States, USAPA promotes the growth of pickleball by maintaining the rules, setting player ratings, advancing the sport through its national network of 1,900 ambassadors and sanctioning tournaments.

During the past five years, USAPA has realized a growth of 650 in its membership, which now totals about 39,000.

USAPA is divided into 11 regions across the country with all 50 states being represented. The extensive group of volunteer ambassadors oversees the sport in their respective states. For more information, visit www.usapa.org.

Pickleball is hugely popular in The Villages. The mega-retirement community features more than 100 courts and residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown have the advantage of being able to play the sport and participate in a variety of tournaments on a year-round basis.