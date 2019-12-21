Villager scores second hole-in-one and racks up amazing coincidence

A Villager scored her second-ever hole-in-one and in so doing racked up an amazing coincidence.

Lynn Savron of the Village of Rio Ponderosa was golfing Friday – Dec. 20 – and scored the lucky ace at the Sarasota Executive Golf Course.

She was full and joy and knew it was her second hole-in-one.

It wasn’t until she got home and looked at the certificate from her first hole-in-one that she realized the amazing coincidence.

Her previous hole-in-one occurred on Dec. 20, 2013 – also a Friday. She got that one at the El Diablo Executive Golf Course.

“So I had two holes-in-one on December 20th, six years apart!” she said.

If you get a hole-in-one or have other applause-worthy news, share it with us at www.villages-news.com/contact us.