Disappointed in health care in The Villages

To the Editor:

I have worked in healthcare for over 35 years in hospitals both as a consultant and employee.

I am very disappointed in the healthcare system currently in The Villages. Beside lock of customer service at the hospital the quality of care given by the physicians is subpar at best.

They want to give you a shot and send you home. Too many times I have seen our neighbors go to the ER at the hospital and not been seen by a physician for hours and hours and many times they have been in their ER for 24 hours prior to be admitted. I know what the regulations are for people being seen in the ER so no excuses for this type of poor performance. Shame on the director of nursing, the administrator and others who let this type of poor healthcare continue.

Jack Parker

Village of Hillsborough