Woman driving stolen car arrested with syringes in backpack

A woman driving a stolen car was arrested after syringes were discovered in a backpack found in the vehicle.

Justine Nicole Handley, 22, of Fruitland Park, went into a known drug house last week on Trudy Road in Fruitland Park and then left in the vehicle with three passengers, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies had been monitoring activity at the drug house.

There were three passengers in the vehicle, which had been stolen out of Polk County, when a traffic stop was initiated. There were several backpacks in the vehicle, and three hypodermic syringes were found in one of them. A female passenger told deputies that the backpack belonged to Handley. A check revealed Handley’s license was suspended.

Handley was arrested on charges of grand theft auto, driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,000 bond.