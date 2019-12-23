City of Leesburg closures and trash pickup schedule announced for Christmas holidays

City of Leesburg offices and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25, to observe the Christmas Eve and Christmas holidays.

Those include City Hall, customer service, Leesburg Public Library, Community Development, and Parks and Recreation. Regular operations will resume on Thursday, Dec 26.

There will be no garbage, yard waste, bulk items, appliance or recycling collection on Dec. 24. Residential solid waste and hand commercial routes scheduled for Tuesday will be picked up on Friday. Scheduled recycling that falls on a holiday will be picked up on the next scheduled recycling day. There will be no change to dumpster service.

Leesburg government offices and facilities also will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day observance. Regular operations will resume on Thursday, Jan. 2.

For more information, visit www.leesburgflorida.gov.